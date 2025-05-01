Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a genotype?
A
Aa
B
Brown eyes
C
Tall plant
D
Homozygous dominant
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between genotype and phenotype: A genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it carries, while a phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype and environment.
Identify the options given: 'Aa', 'Brown eyes', 'Tall plant', and 'Homozygous dominant'.
Recognize that 'Aa' represents a pair of alleles (one dominant 'A' and one recessive 'a'), which is a direct representation of genetic information, hence a genotype.
Note that 'Brown eyes' and 'Tall plant' describe physical traits, which are phenotypes, not genotypes.
Understand that 'Homozygous dominant' is a description of a genotype category but not a specific genotype itself; it refers to having two dominant alleles (e.g., 'AA'), so the specific genotype example is 'Aa'.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia