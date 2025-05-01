Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a phenotype?
A
A mutation that changes in a gene
B
The DNA sequence of a gene
C
A heterozygous genotype
D
A plant has purple flowers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between genotype and phenotype: Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism (the specific alleles it carries), while phenotype refers to the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype and environment.
Analyze each option to determine if it describes a genotype, a mutation (a change in genotype), or a phenotype (an observable trait).
Recognize that a mutation changing an allele (e.g., from A to a) is a change in genotype, not a phenotype.
Identify that the DNA sequence of a gene is the genetic information itself, which is genotype, not phenotype.
Note that a heterozygous genotype (e.g., Aa) describes the allelic composition, which is genotype, whereas 'a plant has purple flowers' describes an observable trait, which is the phenotype.
