Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
DNA is an example of which class of biological macromolecule?
A
Nucleic acid
B
Lipid
C
Carbohydrate
D
Protein
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that biological macromolecules are large molecules essential for life, categorized mainly into four classes: carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids.
Recall the primary functions and components of each class: carbohydrates provide energy, lipids store energy and form membranes, proteins perform various functions including catalysis and structure, and nucleic acids store and transmit genetic information.
Identify that DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) is composed of nucleotides, which include a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base, characteristic of nucleic acids.
Recognize that DNA's main role is to store genetic information, a defining feature of nucleic acids, distinguishing it from lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins.
Conclude that DNA belongs to the class of biological macromolecules known as nucleic acids.
Watch next
Master History and Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia