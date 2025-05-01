Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements regarding DNA is false?
A
DNA is typically double-stranded and arranged in an antiparallel helix in most organisms.
B
DNA can replicate by a semiconservative mechanism in which each daughter molecule contains one parental strand and one newly synthesized strand.
C
In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine and guanine pairs with cytosine via hydrogen bonds.
D
DNA contains ribose sugar as part of its nucleotide structure.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Review the structure of DNA nucleotides. DNA nucleotides consist of three components: a phosphate group, a nitrogenous base, and a sugar molecule. Identify which sugar is present in DNA nucleotides.
Step 2: Recall the difference between ribose and deoxyribose sugars. Ribose has a hydroxyl group (-OH) on the 2' carbon, whereas deoxyribose lacks this hydroxyl group, having only a hydrogen atom at the 2' carbon.
Step 3: Understand that DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid, indicating that the sugar in DNA is deoxyribose, not ribose. Ribose sugar is found in RNA, not DNA.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements about DNA. Confirm that the first three statements about DNA structure, base pairing, and replication are true based on standard molecular biology knowledge.
Step 5: Identify the false statement by recognizing that DNA does not contain ribose sugar; instead, it contains deoxyribose sugar. Therefore, the statement claiming DNA contains ribose sugar is false.
Watch next
Master History and Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia