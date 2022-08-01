Reciprocal Translocation

Hi in this video, we're gonna talk about chromosomal rearrangements focusing on trans locations. So trans locations, there we go. So trans locations. Um pretty much just describes when a chromosome segment is moved to a different chromosome. So this can be um they can actually just switch parts to separate completely separate chromosomes can switch parts or just one can move to the other. But it's essentially that chromosome being moved to a different location or trans location. Now there are two types. The first type we're gonna talk about is reciprocal reciprocal trans locations. And these are when two chromosomes trade a centric fragments first. Do you remember what a centric means? Right means without centrum ear. So this is a fragment that does not contain a centrum ear in it. And there are three rays that these trans locations are sorted into gammas, right? Because the reason we study these is because they're inherited or they can be. And so when we think about trans locations happening, it's important to understand how that happens. But that's easy enough to just conceptualize, right, It's, you know, a portion of a chromosome without a central mirror is switched with another portion of a chromosome without a central mirror, but that doesn't necessarily do anything unless it's inherited. And so when we talk about these chromosomal aberrations and mutations, we have to talk about them in form of gametes of how their inherited. So whenever this translocation occurs, the way that they're sorted into gametes can be classified in three ways. So when I talk about these, I'm going to talk about the normal chromosomes and the trans located chromosomes. So the first one. And if it doesn't make sense, I'm gonna go over a really detailed image of this. So just hold on, we have adjacent one segregation. And this is sorry about that. There it goes. Um This is when the gametes form have one normal and one trans located. And notice the numbers here. Because you start out with two chromosomes right here we go. And if these to change spots, then you have a normal one trans located, one normal to trans located two. Right? Because these two are the ones that underwent translocation and the numbers actually matter because in one situation you're referring to homologous chromosomes and in another you're referring to non homologous chromosomes. And if it doesn't make sense, there's an image to explain it. But just sort of know that these are how the gametes form in adjacent one segregation. And these are in viable, adjacent to segregation is the same thing. But notice the numbers here are different. You have one normal and one trans location. But these are homologous whereas these are not homologous but they're both in viable because you don't have one full set of chromosomes and then you have alternative segregation and these you have one set of gametes that are both trans located and one set that are normal. And so the gametes are all viable. So let's walk through an example of this. So like I said, we start out with chromosomes, right? We have normal one normal too. And some type of translocation has occurred here, right here here. So now we have a trans located one where this is A B. G. And H. We have a trans located two with E. F. C. And D. And so these are marked by their the letter. So the letters are representing different genes in this case. So we have one chromosome that has A. B. C. Or D. We have another that has E. F. G. And H. And these are two separate chromosomes. These are not homologous, right? Because they have different genes on them. Anything with an A B C. Or D. Is homologous. But these are actually two separate chromosomes, chromosome one and chromosome two. And so there's they have a homologous pair. Right? So if we were drawing these, like how they how we normally see them, you would see them like this. And I guess this is supposed to be red. Hold on E F G H E F G H. So these are the homologous pairs, each one of these, but the black and the red are two different chromosomes. But in this case a translocation has occurred here. Right. These two have switched over and these two have switched over. So now you get in one into two normal chromosomes, right? This one here and this one here and you have to translate located ones, the ones that trans located here and the ones that trans located here. And this is important. So now when you get the gamut or you get the cell essentially what happens is this is what you have. You have one normal is in one and you have to normals into and you have your trans located T. One and T. Two. And if you can just tell by the letters like A B G H A B G H S. T. One, that's how I got that. Same for A. B. C. D. Is in one in one A B C. D. So following the letters here is gonna be super important. Now we are interested in gammas. Right? So first thing that happens in mitosis is these chromosomes replicate. Right? So replication happens and now I have two copies of every single one of these chromosomes. And so now I have eight. Right? And then these have to be sorted into gammas. And like I said, there are three ways to do that. Now. What's important to understand here is that during meta phase which is pretty much what's drawn here. It's it's very complicated and confusing. But meta phase this is meta phase drawing meta phase here. What happens during meta phase? The paired chromosomes line up? So the first thing that's super important is that during mitosis um similar homologous chromosomes pay her up. And so that means anything that is homologous to the other. So anything with the same genes on it is gonna pair up. And normally during normal. My Asus this makes sense because there's only one other option, right? But after a translocation there's actually now multiple options of things that have that can pair up because they're similar. So for instance if we're wondering what can pair up with this here that has A. B. C. Or D. It can now pair up with anything that has an A A. B. Or C. Or a. D. So we compare with this, it compare with this, it compare with this, it compared with this and this. So all of these different pairings are what give us these different names. So let's just take it one step at a time. So we're gonna say we have our A. B. C. And D. So this is our normal one and it's gonna pair with its the normal one. And that's the replicated copy. Then we have our other normal normal too. And it's gonna pair with its exact copy normal too. And the same thing happens down here we have T. One pairing with T. One T. Two pairing with T. Two. So when this forms gamut so these are going to separate and go this way into one gamut and the other side on the other side of the metal faceplate are going to form a second gammy. Right? And so here are the gametes that are formed. You have one with two normals in one and N. Two And you have another one with T. One and T. Two. But the important thing here is that we're looking at the number of genes. Right? So all the genes A B C. D. E. F. G. H. They're all present here. And even in the trans located version you have a. B. C. D. E. F. G. H. You have every gene that you started with. So these are viable because you have every gene that you started with. And so even though there was a translocation occurring and the gene order is very odd in this in this gamut here. Very odd. Right? You have A B. G. H. And E. F. C. D. That's an odd order. But all the genes are there so it's still viable even though a translocation has occurred. Now let's look at adjacent one. So like I said before we're gonna focus on what compare. Right? So in this case we're going to start with um we're gonna say that this one pairs with this one but this one pairs with this one. And so that's what you get here. You get the non homologous ones. So you get in one but you also get T. Two right? T. Two T. Two. Here we go in one T. Two. That's how I got this and that way on the other side you get in one or you get into and T. One. So when these divide into gamma. So this is the meta face plates. So all four of these are gonna go into one and all four of these are gonna go into another. What you get is you get A. B. C. D. E. F. C. D. So you do not have a full set of genes, not full set. This one you have E. F. G. H. A. Bgh. Again you're missing C. D. Not a full set. So this is not viable. Which is what that's supposed to say here, even though it got cut off, not viable and that's adjacent one. Now we say that it's non homologous because in one pairs with T. two so these are not the same number. So this is non homologous and then finally you have the adjacent to which is the exact opposite right? So you have your into pairing with your T. Two and you're in one pairing with your N. Two. And when these go to one cell and these go to another you get two gametes here and if you follow its E. F. C. D. E F. G H not complete. A. B C. D. A B G. H. Again not complete. So these are not viable. So to make sense of this hopefully this does make sense. I realized it's confusing. But the important thing here, I think people get confused in this step how I got from here to here and the reason that I did is because I just paired it up with everything it could pair up with. So in this case A B. C. D. Can pair up with its copy or the A. B. Um C. D. Can also pair up with its um non copy and the same here. So it's a non exact copy it's trans located form. So if you have, let me see here, let me look at a good example. Yeah I'm trying to get a good example here. But essentially you look up and you say A. B. C. D. What can it pair with it compare with the A. B. C. D. It can also pair the A. B. G. H. And the A. B. G. H. Compare with A B. G. H. Or A B. C. D. And you can see this through any of them. So it's just because it makes it more confusing because there's so many more pairings that can happen here. But essentially if you follow it by the number right in one into T. One T. Two it makes it much easier. So I suggest if you get a question like this on the test, the first thing you do is label your normal and your trans located chromosomes. And then you will be easy to just memorize you know these numbers. So adjacent one is gonna be into T. One and N. One T. Two different numbers here because they're non homologous here. It'll be the same and here it will be all trans located and all normal. And that will really be able to help you follow this throughout the entire entire process. But remember the only ones that are viable are the alternative segregation here because they have a complete set of genes. So that is this type of trans location. With that, let's now turn the page.

