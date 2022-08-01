Robertsonian Translocations

Okay, so now let's talk about the second type of translocation and this is a robert Sony and translocation and this is a little bit different and it's actually the source of familial Down syndrome which is actually an interesting case of Down syndrome. It's very rare but it does exist. Um and here's kind of the definition of it's a little confusing but hopefully the image will make it clearer. But this is when they're breaks that too short arms of two non homologous afrocentric chromosome. So remember the two short arms here are breaking off. And that leaves two long arms um forming a single chromosome. So instead of having you know these what you end up with two long arms and two short arms from a trans location here. Now there's two forms of this, there's the balance form. And typically in like familial examples of this, this is gonna be the parent and the balance form has this translocation. So it looks like this, but it results in no problem. So there's no phenotype, right? So this this parent doesn't have Down syndrome, they're just carrying that translocation which allows it to happen. And this is because you have both copies, right? You have the big long arms of both copies of chromosomes. And even if the structure isn't right, all the genes are there. So there's really no problems. And the unbalanced form which is usually the child in this familial Down syndrome case that I've been talking about. There's a chromosomal imbalance. So you have this and you have this and now you have too many copies of the same chromosome. So let's go through this um, example, let me back up. So first let's talk about the normal, right? Normally you have chromosome 21 in chromosome 14. So this is going to be the example of inherited or familial down syndrome. And so normally when a normal person I was 21 and 14 and they create a gamut, they get one of each. Right? So you have one copy of 21 and one copy of 14. And this is the gamut. And that's what happens now, I wrote it gray and blue. It could have been green and black doesn't really matter. But essentially, you only get one copy of 21 1 copy of 14. And that's how my oasis works, right? It replicates it divides it and it divides it again. So, your hap Lloyd. So this is hap Lloyd because it contains one copy of 21 1 copy of 14. This is normal. But what happens in robert Sony in trans location that's balanced, Right, it appears normal. But what's happened is you have one copy of 21 and one copy of 14. But there's been a Robert Sony and translocation between the other two forms of the 21 and 14. So the green and the black now are on the same chromosome. So you have two long arms. of 14 and 21 and two short arms Of 14 and 21. Now this person appears normal because they have the long and short arm of each 21 and 14. Right? They have the exact same amount of genetic material as this person. This normal person over here. But the structures are all messed up in different. So this results in 45 chromosomes. And the reason we say this is 45 instead of 46 is because the two short arms are so small and they they're afrocentric so they don't have a centrum er attached to them. So that means during division they're actually just lost. So um end up with one copy of 21 1, full copy of 14 and just the long arms of 14 and 21 as the second copy. But because these small arms here are so small, they don't really contain that much genetic information. And the genetic information they do contain is actually repeat Elsewhere in the genome. So it's kind of just like this region that's not necessary for life. I mean obviously it's important but it's not necessary. And so these people appear normal. But they only have 45 chromosomes, but they contain enough of the genetic material still to appear normal, even though they've lost the short arms of 14 and 21. So when this person creates gametes, their gametes look a lot different than when the normal person creates gametes. So here are the different gametes, they can form, They can form just exactly like the other one did the normal the normal non Robertson's translocation person did they can contain they can have a gamut that contains 21 and 14. And that's here. And this is very normal, right? Like this looks exactly the same. And they have the ability to produce that because you get one copy of 21 and one and 14. And there's a chance you could just get the normal copies. Now there's another option where you need one copy of 14 and 21. But the Robert Sony in translocation actually contains a copy of 14 and 21. So you just get that Robert Sony in translocation, right? Because you have 21 14. But this one also is 14,. So that has the same amount of genetic material. Then you have this option where you get 21 right normally. But then the 14 that's chosen is actually this one. Right? And so now you have two copies of this 21 chromosome and one copy of the 14. And this could happen with 14 to write 14 14, 21. It could happen either way. But I've shown it to you this way because this is what ends up causing the Down syndrome. Um Or what could happen is you could just get the 14 Or just the 21 And this is more rare because this means that something else has happened for you not to get 21, but it is possible. So these are the four Gammy possibility. So if you were to major or essentially fertilize, you have this one gammy coming together with this one, so you get two copies of 21 and two copies of 14. And this offspring is going to appear normal because they have the exact amount of genetic material that they should. Then you have this mating where you get 21 14 and you get this robert Sony in translocation of 14 and 21 what you get is you get 21 14 14, 21. And this because it has the same amount of information is normal, it also appears normal, but it's a carrier for that Down syndrome because it has this and this makes it a carrier. Now you can have this combination where you have 21 14 from this parent And you also get 21 14, 21 from this parent. And that means that you have three copies of the 21 and two of the 14. And that is down syndrome. Down syndrome, trisomy 21. So now you have three copies of 21 because of the Robert Sony in translocation. And this means that you inherited down syndrome from a parent that didn't have down syndrome. And then finally you have you have this rare case where you have 21 14 and then just 14 and um what you end up with 21 14 14 or 21 21 14. And either way you're missing part of the information. And this is non viable. And so the reason that you um so these are the four offspring and this is how this happened. I want to go back for a second and explain how this would happen. So remember that when. So during uh manoa sis, what's gonna happen is you have 21 you have your 14, 21 you have your 14. Now, these are going to replicate, right? And then they're each going to go to one Um Gammy. So in this case where you have the 21 and the 1421 goes to one gammy Then this means that you have an extra 14, that's left by itself. And that's how you get this gamut here. So it does happen. So I just wanted to make sure that was clear because I'm not sure I explained that, but well, but anyways, this is how robert Sony in translocation, robert Sony in trans location means that you have two long arms of two different chromosomes now attached to each other, which is here and that is how it can lead to inheritance of these tress. Omi's especially like Down syndrome. Now, familiar down syndrome is about 5% of all Down syndrome cases. So it's very rare, but it does exist right? 5% is a good big number for these types of cases. And so robert Sony and trans locations, you know, do happen in humans and do cause a disease is fairly commonly for how you would, how rare you would expect them to be. So that's robert Sony in translocation. With that, let's not move on.

