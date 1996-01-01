Chromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations Practice Problems
Which of the following statements regarding balanced reciprocal translocations is incorrect?
In a person with a balanced reciprocal translocation, the result of fertilizations between a normal gamete and a gamete created by alternative segregation is:
Determine the type of chromosomal rearrangement because of which it is possible for a child with 46 chromosomes to have Patau syndrome.
Determine which of the following statements about Robertsonian translocation is incorrect.
Which of the following types of translocation involves the fusion of two nonhomologous chromosomes?
What is true for the number of chromosomes present in a cell during a balanced reciprocal translocation?
A type of chromosomal rearrangement that involves the exchange of genetic material between non-homologous chromosomes is termed:
Sickle cell anemia is caused by a mutation of a single nucleotide in the β-globin gene. Which of the following triggers the expression of this disease?
Which of the following chromosomal aberrations is considered a numerical aberration?