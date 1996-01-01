What is the most likely consequence if DNA ligase is mutated and loses its function during DNA repair?
A
Nicks in the DNA backbone will remain unsealed, leading to strand breaks.
B
DNA polymerase will be unable to synthesize new DNA strands.
C
Mismatch repair proteins will fail to recognize errors.
D
Excision of damaged bases will not occur.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of DNA ligase in DNA repair: DNA ligase is an enzyme responsible for sealing nicks or breaks in the sugar-phosphate backbone of DNA, effectively joining Okazaki fragments during replication and sealing repaired DNA strands.
Identify what happens during DNA repair processes: After damaged bases are excised and new nucleotides are inserted by DNA polymerase, DNA ligase seals the remaining nicks to restore the integrity of the DNA strand.
Analyze the consequence of a non-functional DNA ligase: If DNA ligase loses its function, the nicks in the DNA backbone created during repair or replication will remain unsealed.
Consider the impact of unsealed nicks: Persistent nicks can lead to strand breaks, which compromise the stability and continuity of the DNA molecule, potentially causing mutations or cell death.
Differentiate this from other repair steps: DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA but does not seal nicks; mismatch repair proteins recognize errors but do not seal nicks; excision removes damaged bases but sealing is done by ligase.
