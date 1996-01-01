Which DNA repair process specifically corrects damage to a preexisting double helix, such as mismatched bases or distortions in the DNA structure?
A
Nucleotide excision repair
B
DNA replication
C
Translation
D
Transcription
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about a DNA repair process that fixes damage in an already existing double helix, such as mismatched bases or structural distortions.
Recall that DNA replication is the process of copying DNA before cell division, not a repair mechanism.
Recognize that translation and transcription are processes related to protein synthesis and RNA production, respectively, and do not directly repair DNA.
Identify that nucleotide excision repair (NER) is a specific repair mechanism that removes bulky DNA lesions or distortions by excising a short single-stranded DNA segment containing the damage and then filling in the gap using DNA polymerase and ligase.
Conclude that nucleotide excision repair is the correct process for correcting damage to a preexisting double helix, such as mismatched bases or distortions.
