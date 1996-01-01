DNA methylation is a mechanism used by eukaryotes to do which of the following?
A
Repair double-strand breaks in DNA
B
Increase the rate of DNA replication
C
Regulate gene expression by silencing specific genes
D
Facilitate the removal of introns during mRNA processing
Understand that DNA methylation involves the addition of a methyl group (CH3) to the DNA molecule, typically at cytosine bases in the context of CpG dinucleotides.
Recognize that DNA methylation does not directly participate in repairing double-strand breaks or increasing the rate of DNA replication, nor is it involved in the removal of introns during mRNA processing.
Recall that one of the primary roles of DNA methylation in eukaryotes is to regulate gene expression by modifying the accessibility of the DNA to transcriptional machinery.
Know that methylation of gene promoter regions often leads to gene silencing by preventing transcription factors from binding or by recruiting proteins that compact chromatin structure.
Conclude that DNA methylation is a key epigenetic mechanism used to silence specific genes, thereby regulating gene expression without altering the underlying DNA sequence.
