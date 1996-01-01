Which of the following terms describes the physical expression of an organism's genetic makeup?
A
Phenotype
B
Locus
C
Genotype
D
Allele
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'Genotype' refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, 'Phenotype' refers to the physical expression or observable traits, 'Locus' is the specific location of a gene on a chromosome, and 'Allele' is a variant form of a gene.
Recognize that the question asks for the term describing the physical expression, which means the traits you can observe, such as eye color, height, or flower color.
Recall that the physical expression results from the interaction of the genotype with the environment, which is defined as the phenotype.
Differentiate between genotype and phenotype: genotype is the genetic code itself, while phenotype is how that code is expressed in the organism's characteristics.
Conclude that the correct term for the physical expression of an organism's genetic makeup is 'Phenotype'.
