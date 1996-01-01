For a DNA strand that is two nucleotides long, how many different possible sequences can be formed using the four standard DNA bases (A, T, C, G)?
A
8
B
16
C
12
D
4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of possible nucleotides for each position in the DNA strand. Since the four standard DNA bases are Adenine (A), Thymine (T), Cytosine (C), and Guanine (G), there are 4 options for each nucleotide position.
Determine the length of the DNA strand, which is given as 2 nucleotides long.
Use the multiplication principle of counting, which states that if there are \(n\) ways to do one thing and \(m\) ways to do another, then there are \(n \times m\) ways to do both.
Calculate the total number of possible sequences by raising the number of options per position to the power of the length of the strand: \$4^{2}$.
Interpret the result as the total number of different possible sequences that can be formed with the given length and nucleotide options.
