Which part of the sex chromosome is responsible for holding sister chromatids together during cell division?
A
Nucleolus organizer region
B
Chromatid arm
C
Telomere
D
Centromere
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of chromosomes, which consist of two sister chromatids joined together.
Recall that sister chromatids are held together at a specific region called the centromere during cell division.
Recognize that the centromere is the part of the chromosome responsible for the attachment of sister chromatids, ensuring proper segregation during mitosis and meiosis.
Differentiate the centromere from other chromosome regions such as the nucleolus organizer region (involved in ribosomal RNA synthesis), chromatid arms (the extended parts of chromatids), and telomeres (protective ends of chromosomes).
Conclude that the centromere is the correct answer because it physically holds sister chromatids together until they are separated during cell division.
Watch next
Master Sex Determination with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia