Which term describes a cell that contains only one copy of each chromosome?
A
Triploid
B
Haploid
C
Polyploid
D
Diploid
Understand the definitions of the terms related to chromosome number in cells: 'Diploid' refers to cells with two copies of each chromosome, 'Haploid' refers to cells with one copy of each chromosome, 'Triploid' refers to cells with three copies of each chromosome, and 'Polyploid' refers to cells with more than two complete sets of chromosomes.
Recall that most somatic (body) cells in animals are diploid, meaning they have two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
Recognize that gametes (sperm and egg cells) are haploid, containing only one set of chromosomes, which is essential for sexual reproduction to maintain chromosome number after fertilization.
Identify that the question asks for the term describing a cell with only one copy of each chromosome, which matches the definition of 'haploid'.
Confirm that the other options (triploid, polyploid, diploid) do not fit the description of having only one copy of each chromosome.
