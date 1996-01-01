Which of the following statements about nucleic acids is correct?
A
They contain sulfur as a major component of their backbone.
B
They are composed of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.
C
They are polymers made up of nucleotide monomers.
D
Their primary function is to catalyze metabolic reactions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of nucleic acids. Nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, are polymers composed of repeating units called nucleotides.
Step 2: Recall the components of nucleotides. Each nucleotide consists of three parts: a phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar (deoxyribose in DNA and ribose in RNA), and a nitrogenous base.
Step 3: Analyze the backbone composition. The backbone of nucleic acids is made of alternating sugar and phosphate groups, connected by phosphodiester bonds, and does not contain sulfur.
Step 4: Differentiate nucleic acids from proteins. Proteins are polymers of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, whereas nucleic acids are polymers of nucleotides linked by phosphodiester bonds.
Step 5: Understand the primary function of nucleic acids. Their main role is to store and transmit genetic information, not to catalyze metabolic reactions (which is typically the role of enzymes, many of which are proteins).
