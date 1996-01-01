If complementary DNA strands were arranged in a parallel manner instead of the usual antiparallel orientation, which of the following would most likely occur?
A
The genetic code would be altered, resulting in different amino acids being produced.
B
DNA replication would proceed more efficiently.
C
Hydrogen bonding between base pairs would be disrupted, destabilizing the double helix.
D
The DNA double helix would become more stable due to enhanced base stacking.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the normal structure of DNA, which consists of two complementary strands running in opposite directions, known as antiparallel orientation (one strand runs 5' to 3', the other 3' to 5').
Step 2: Recognize that hydrogen bonds form between complementary bases (A-T and G-C) in this antiparallel arrangement, stabilizing the double helix.
Step 3: Consider what happens if the strands were arranged in a parallel manner (both strands running 5' to 3' or 3' to 5'), which would affect the alignment of bases and the ability to form proper hydrogen bonds.
Step 4: Analyze how disrupted hydrogen bonding would impact the stability of the DNA double helix, likely causing destabilization rather than increased stability or changes in the genetic code.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely outcome of parallel strand orientation is disruption of hydrogen bonding between base pairs, leading to destabilization of the DNA double helix.
