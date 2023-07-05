Section 9.4 describes the function of tRNA synthetases in attaching amino acids to tRNAs (see Figure 9.16). Suppose the tRNA synthetase responsible for attaching tryptophan to tRNA is mutated in a bacterial strain with the result that the tRNA synthetase functions at about 15% of the efficiency of the wild-type tRNA synthetase. Would formation of the 3–4 stem-loop structure in mRNA be more frequent or less frequent in the mutant strain than in the wild-type strain? Why?