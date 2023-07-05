Several types of mutation are identified and described in the chapter. These include (1) promoter mutation, (2) splice site mutation, (3) missense mutation, (4) frameshift mutation, and 5) nonsense mutation. Match the following mutation descriptions with the type(s) of mutations listed above. More than one mutation type might match a description.
A mutation that produces about 5% of the wild-type amount of an mRNA.
Master Point Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia GoodnerStart learning