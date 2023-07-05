Several types of mutation are identified and described in the chapter. These include (1) promoter mutation, (2) splice site mutation, (3) missense mutation, (4) frameshift mutation, and 5) nonsense mutation. Match the following mutation descriptions with the type(s) of mutations listed above. More than one mutation type might match a description.



A mutation that changes several amino acids in a protein and results in a protein that is shorter than the wild-type product.