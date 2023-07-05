Skip to main content
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsQTL Mapping
Problem 23
Type A1B brachydactyly (short middle phalanges) is a genetically determined trait that maps to the short arm of chromosome 5 in humans. If you classify individuals as either having or not having brachydactyly, the trait appears to follow a single-locus, incompletely dominant pattern of inheritance. However, if one examines the fingers and toes of affected individuals, one sees a range of expression from extremely short to only slightly short. What might cause such variation in the expression of brachydactyly?

