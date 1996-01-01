QTL Mapping Practice Problems
In QTL mapping, how are the sources of DNA for genetic markers identified and how are data for the quantitative trait of interest derived?
The variation in the phenotypic trait can be associated with the quantitative trait locus (QTL). A specific chromosome region may contain a QTL if that region frequently contains:
Horst Wilkens researched blind cavefish in 1988, comparing them to individuals of a sibling species located in a lake with normal eyesight. The species with normal vision were named "lake fish." Speculate on the role of the genes involved in this difference.
Which of the following is a true statement regarding the genetics of blind cavefish?
Brachydactyly is a genetic condition characterized by shortened fingers and toes. Which of the following is a possible genetic mode of inheritance for brachydactyly?
By the BC4 generation in backcrossing, the offspring are ____ genetically similar to the recurrent parent.
In backcrossing, the initial cross between a donor and the recurrent parent can yield an F1 progeny with ____ of their genetic material.
Which of the following methods is used to determine the gene from the quantitative trait locus?
If we want to know the direction of the linear relationship between the body mass and density of kangaroos in Australia, which of the following statistical test can we use?
When the marker locus and the quantitative trait locus consistently cosegregate, it means that: