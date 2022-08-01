QTL Mapping in Humans

Okay so now let's talk about Q. Tl mapping in random mating population. So this is these are populations that are not just sort of their mating is not controlled in a laboratory. They're random mating. This includes things like humans which you can actually do Q. Tl mapping in. And this is actually given a special type of mapping called association mapping. I'll give you the tough definition and then I'll walk you through how it's actually done. So it it identifies the location of these quantitative genes these genes responsible for quantitative traits. U. G. L. S in genomes based on language disequilibrium. And so what is language dis equilibrium? We talked about it before but just want to remind you this is the non random association of illegal. So this is if leo's that would otherwise be sort of assorted independently into gametes aren't otherwise they're found in combination with each other more often than would be expected by chance. So they're trying to travel together throughout this like genetic history. They tend to be found together. And so um this method is super important because it can actually be done in humans and this is how it is done to identify the locations of genes that are responsible for these complex traits. And so it can test many alleles at once. It doesn't have to focus one and it doesn't need crosses. And so because of all these reasons we can test it in humans or other organisms in which it's not feasible to do all these different weird crosses with them. And so it also does not require by mapping because the process of association mapping identifies the gene at the Q. T. L. At the time it doesn't. So the main method of mapping using association method is called a genome wide association study. And so how you do this? Say you're interested in looking at the genes potentially multiple genes involved in a disease. So what you do is you stick with The genome you take 2000 individuals with the disease and 2000 without a disease. So 2000 cases, 2000 controls. And you identify all the snips in the genome, right? And you do this right? You map them out like you did before with the tomatoes. And so um what statisticians do? It's a huge amount of data, right? I mean the human genome is fairly large and there's a fairly ton of snips. So it's it takes a lot of computer strength to be able to do this. But statisticians come in and they say they look at all the snips but what they're looking for is they're looking for is one snip found more frequently associated with the disease than another. And if it is and they're likely to say okay this is likely associated with that disease. And therefore we know the snip we say okay what gene is in this location and therefore we can identify if that that um that gene is responsible for this complex or quantitative trait. So um don't worry about reading this tiny text down here, but this is the human genome right here. The human chromosomes and each one of these dots represents a sniff that has been associated with the disease of some kind. The diseases are listed down here. If you're interested in looking at this, obviously this is a lot. This was done in 2009 and there's a lot of more data since then. And so we can see that this type of data is super important in identifying genes that are responsible for causing diseases. So these stereotypic traits that we see in form of disease. Um So this has done a lot done often and it's super important. Um So it's good you know about it now. So with that let's now move on.

