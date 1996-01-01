Which of the following statements about genes and traits is true?
A
Genes and traits are unrelated concepts in genetics.
B
Genes are segments of DNA that code for specific traits.
C
Traits are inherited only from the mother.
D
All traits are determined solely by environmental factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A gene is a segment of DNA that contains the instructions to produce a specific protein or function, which can influence traits.
Recognize that traits are observable characteristics or features of an organism, which can be influenced by genes and sometimes environmental factors.
Evaluate the statement 'Genes and traits are unrelated concepts in genetics' — since genes code for traits, this statement is false.
Consider the statement 'Traits are inherited only from the mother' — inheritance typically involves contributions from both parents, so this is false.
Analyze the statement 'All traits are determined solely by environmental factors' — traits can be influenced by both genetics and environment, so this is also false; therefore, the true statement is 'Genes are segments of DNA that code for specific traits.'
