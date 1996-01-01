Which statement best describes the relationship between an allele and a gene?
A
A gene is a variant of an allele that determines a single trait.
B
An allele is a segment of DNA that codes for multiple proteins.
C
Alleles and genes are identical and interchangeable terms in genetics.
D
An allele is a specific form of a gene found at a particular locus on a chromosome.
Step 1: Understand the definition of a gene. A gene is a segment of DNA that contains the instructions to make a specific protein or set of proteins, which influence particular traits.
Step 2: Understand the definition of an allele. An allele is a specific variant or form of a gene that exists at a particular position (locus) on a chromosome.
Step 3: Recognize that while a gene refers to the general sequence responsible for a trait, alleles represent the different versions of that gene that can exist due to variations in the DNA sequence.
Step 4: Compare the answer choices by matching these definitions: the correct statement should reflect that alleles are specific forms of a gene located at the same locus on homologous chromosomes.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is: 'An allele is a specific form of a gene found at a particular locus on a chromosome,' because it accurately captures the relationship between genes and alleles.
