Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMonohybrid Cross
The following are F₂ results of two of Mendel's monohybrid crosses. (a) full pods 882 constricted pods 299 (b) violet flowers 705      white flowers 224 For each cross, state a null hypothesis to be tested using x² analysis. Calculate the x² value and determine the p value for both. Interpret the p values. Can the deviation in each case be attributed to chance or not? Which of the two crosses shows a greater amount of deviation?

