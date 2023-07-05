The following are F₂ results of two of Mendel's monohybrid crosses.
(a) full pods 882
constricted pods 299
(b) violet flowers 705
white flowers 224
For each cross, state a null hypothesis to be tested using x² analysis. Calculate the x² value and determine the p value for both. Interpret the p values. Can the deviation in each case be attributed to chance or not? Which of the two crosses shows a greater amount of deviation?
