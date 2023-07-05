Skip to main content
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationTypes of Mutations
Problem 2c
Go online to the Online Mendelian Inheritance of Man (OMIM) website. Look up the following genetic conditions and answer the questions posed about them.

Go to the 'Population Genetics' section discussing the TSD gene. In a few sentences, summarize the human population in which TSD is most frequently found and give the approximate frequency of heterozygous carriers for the TSD mutation in North American Jews.

