Other Chromatin Modifications

Okay, so now we're going to talk about other promoting regulatory mechanisms. So we talked about these sort of like individual amino acids getting modified but actually DNA packaging can cause entire chromosome all effects. So a great example of this, which you're probably already familiar with is X. Inactivation. And so we know that female human females get two copies of the X chromosome. Yeah, we don't need both copies. So one has to become an activated and that inactivated X chromosome is called a bar body. Now that entire chromosomes is inactivated due to hetero crow mountain. And so that's DNA packaging on an entire chromosome level. That shuts off an entire chromosome and prevents all those genes from being transcribed in order to prevent um a huge overdose of gene dosage essentially in females. There's a second term that you're gonna come across and that's genetic imprinting. And what this is is you get one copy of every chromosome from your father and your mother. So one copy will be inherited as an active. So that entire chromosome will be inactive when you inherit it. And depending on which parent it came from, it can either come from the mom or either come from the dad. They'll also have that as an inactive chromosome. And so um pretty much when you get one copy that's an active and one that's active. That means that genes are expressed as if there's only one allele, right? Because if you have one active and one inactive, only this allele on the active chromosome will be expressed. And if that's a recessive, allele that means that the recessive allele is going to be expressed even if the allele on this one was dominant but it's not being expressed so you can't see it. So an example of genetic imprinting is this these mice right here. Aren't they cute? I don't know. I'm not a big mouse fan. But anyways, these are genetically identical mice. If you take their genome and you sequence it, you're going to get the exact same genome between these mice. But they look so different because the one of these mice has has genetic imprinting. So that means one of their chromosomes is entirely inactive. And so that results in genetically identical mice um looking so different because an entire chromosome has now been inactivated and that results in you know, recessive alleles or a single allele showing forth when there should have been two to take over and make them look like each other. So that is genetic imprinting and different ways of entire chromosome chromosome modifications that can affect gene expression. So with that let's now move on.

