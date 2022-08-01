Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about epigenetic scrotum modifications and regulation. So um most of you are aware that D. N. A. Has to be packaged right normally our D. N. A. Is so long and just like spread out. But we see it in form of chromosomes and so it has to be packaged so that it fits into those chromosome forms and fits into the nucleus. And so some of you may have already seen the videos in which I talk about chromosome packaging um which are super important if your book presents them. But if not don't worry about it because we're gonna talk about some of the overviews here. So eukaryotic DNA packaging can regulate gene expression. So this packaging isn't just so that the D. N. A fits into the cell and can divide in the form of chromosomes but actually so that it can regulate gene expression as well. So there are two forms of chroma tin which chroma tin is defined by DNA and protein two forms. And the first is you chrome button and the second is hetero chrome button. And this refers to how tightly packaged the D. N. A. Is. So you Cro Magnon is loosely packaged and hetero cro magnon is tightly packaged. Now obviously if you have loose package D. N. A. And tightly packed DNA that's going to affect gene expression. So the law loose um D. N. A. Has all this more open space proteins can come in initiate transcription. RNA polymerase can come in and transcribed genes. So these are so you carry so you crow metin regions and the chromosome are generally where genes are being expressed, whereas hetero chroma tin is tightly packaged. And so that means that that means that all these proteins that are needed for transcription initiation for anything essentially are not going to be able to get in and so they're not going to be transcribed. These genes are not going to be expressed. So here we have an example of this you can see eukaryotic proteins can come in, they can buying to these regions and start transcribing and make these genes active. Whereas hetero comitan the proteins cannot bind to the DNA because it's so tightly packaged. So these are going to be silent and whatever's in this region, whatever is in this region of the D. N. A. Is not going to be expressed. So you might say, okay, is everything always you chroma 10 or hetero competent or does it change back and forth? And it actually changed back and forth. And so there are three types of chromatic modifications that can sort of change whether it's you chroma tin or hetero chroma tin and affect gene expression. So the first one is called chroma teen remodeling. And this is the process of removing nuclear zones to new DNA sequences. So most of you should know what a nuclear zone is but in case you don't nuclear zones are these yellow proteins here. So you can see D. N. A. Is in red and these yellow proteins are in here. So the yellow protein is called a nuclear zone and this is what D. N. A wraps itself around to package either loosely or tightly. So nuclear zones are associated with every single D. N. A sequence. It's just whether these are all packaged loosely or tightly. So cro magnon remodeling can actually move nuclear zones to new D. N. A sequences. And why would it need to do that? Well let's say that this region here has a promoter and so that promoter needs to have proteins bind to it so that it can promote transcription. Right? That's what a promoter does. But if it's wrapped around a nuclear zone this means that different factors like this blue protein here can't come in and bind it. So chrome aton remodeling will actually push this nuclear zone either this way or this way to a new sequence so that the D. N. A. Region with the promoter on it that says promoter in case you can't read my ridiculously messy handwriting. Um So that these proteins can come on buying and activate transcription. So that is chromatic remodeling. Now there's a bunch of different proteins of course that are responsible for moving those nuclear zones either this way or this way. Um But the main really important one you should know about is the S. W. I. S. And F. Complex. The protein complex meaning it has a lot of different proteins in it and they reposition nuclear ISMs so that is the first type of chromosome modification. Let's turn the page and get to the second.

