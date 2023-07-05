Skip to main content
A powerful approach to identifying genes of a developmental pathway is to screen for mutations that suppress or enhance the phenotype of interest. This approach was undertaken to elucidate the genetic pathway controlling C. elegans vulval development. A lin-3 loss-of-function mutant with a vulva-less phenotype was mutagenized. Based on your knowledge of the genetic pathway, what types of mutations will suppress the vulva-less phenotype?

