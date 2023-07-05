Skip to main content
Genetics14. Genetic Control of DevelopmentDevelopmental Patterning Genes
A powerful approach to identifying genes of a developmental pathway is to screen for mutations that suppress or enhance the phenotype of interest. This approach was undertaken to elucidate the genetic pathway controlling C. elegans vulval development. In a complementary experiment, a gain-of-function let-23 mutant with a multi-vulva phenotype was also mutagenized. What types of mutations will suppress the multi-vulva phenotype?

