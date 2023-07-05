Skip to main content
Genetics14. Genetic Control of DevelopmentDevelopmental Patterning Genes
Problem 21a
Textbook Question

The Hoxd9–13 genes are thought to specify digit identity (see Figure 18.18). You wish to examine the effect of loss-of-function alleles in developing limbs. How would you construct a mouse in which the function of Hoxd9–13 is retained during anterior–posterior embryonic patterning but is absent from developing limbs?

Verified Solution
