Genetics7. DNA and Chromosome StructureDNA Structure
Problem 12b
Adenine may also be named 6-amino purine. How would you name the other four nitrogenous bases, using this alternative system? (O is indicated by 'oxy-,' and CH₃ by 'methyl.')

