Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics7. DNA and Chromosome StructureDNA Structure
1:59 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook Question

Draw the chemical structure of the three components of a nucleotide, and then link the three together. What atoms are removed from the structures when the linkages are formed?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
55
Was this helpful?
6:25m

Watch next

Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
06:25
DNA Structure
Kylia Goodner
292
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.