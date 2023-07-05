Blue flower color is produced in a species of morning glories when dominant alleles are present at two gene loci, A and B. (Plants with the genotype have blue flowers.) Purple flowers result when a dominant allele is present at only one of the two gene loci, A or B. (Plants with the genotypes and are purple.) Flowers are red when the plant is homozygous recessive for each gene (i.e., aabb).



Two pure-breeding purple strains are crossed, and all the F₁ plants have blue flowers. What are the genotypes of the parental plants?