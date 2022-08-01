Traditional vs. Next-Gen

Okay so now let's talk about traditional versus the next generation of sequencing. So of course from the time that the sequencing of the genome was possible there have been many different types and methods developed over the years that have improved upon this technology. So what your book called traditional whole genome sequencing or traditional A. W. G. S. Um requires the use of sales and this is kind of the earlier right is traditional. So it's going to be the earlier way the genome sequence. And so how this happens is you generate DNA fragments um Like we said before and how you actually sequence these is you put them into plasma. Remember plasmas are bacterial D. N. A. We give these plasma is a special name called vectors because we're putting the genetic information into them and then putting them into bacteria. And so so they're vectors of this um genetic material that we're putting in. So we generate the D. N. A. Fragments. We put them in vectors. So these plasmas and we actually put them into bacteria and grow them grow up the bacteria. And that's how you get multiple copies of that small read. Is that the bacteria is replicating itself. It's replicating that D. N. A. And it's making multiple copies of the fragment that you put into it. So um so um after you get enough bacteria you have a ton of copies of this. You can actually take that DNA back out of the bacteria sort of extract that D. N. A. And begin to read the sequence through the sequencing method Whatever sequencing method you want to use shotgun sequencing pyro sequencing whatever. And um so you tell you the reeds and then you use again computer software to overlap them connect them and in this case we call them sequence context context. And these are because they're continuous sequences where the overlap read is arranged into. So that was exactly like the picture I showed in the previous video of all those different reads being overlapped. That final sequence would be the hunting. Now the next generation whole genome sequencing is very similar. Right? I mean we went over the basic sequencing steps but this one does not use cells so you don't need sales to amplify that D. N. A. Instead you use cell free reactions um Using various laboratory techniques mainly PCR if you're familiar with this if you're not don't worry about it. But if you are pcR is a good way to amplify that D. N. A. And then you can use sequence software to sequence. Um and next generation sequencing. Whereas the traditional one you have to grow bacteria and bacteria take up a lot of room. You have to go a lot of it and it's you know it's not very easy if you have 10 billion Reeds to grow 10 billion flask with bacteria. But next generation whole genome sequencing actually uses very small reaction volumes. And it's generally automated the use of a robot and so you can actually do like billions of wells potentially through it. So this is an example of traditional whole genome sequencing. So you start with D. N. A. This is the genome you extract it, you fragmented, you put it into these vectors. Remember vectors are circular, these are plasmas, their circular bacterial D. N. A. And the green sequence here is the sequence you're interested in. You put them into bacteria, bacteria grow, they divide, they replicate, they create many different copies. You can isolate and extract it. Then you sequence the vector itself and you then you have a bunch of different fragments represented by these arrows which you overlap and determine the actual sequence. So that is um sort of the two main types that is traditional and the whole or the next gen traditional. It requires a lot more work a lot more material and growing in live cells. Whereas next gen is mainly much more automated and can be done in a very small setting with small reaction volumes in a machine um without sales. So with that let's not move on

