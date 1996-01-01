Sequencing the Genome Practice Problems
A high-quality genome sequence that serves as a representative example of a species or population is termed:
Genes that have evolved from a common ancestral gene through speciation are termed:
Shotgun sequencing is a high-throughput method for sequencing DNA. A major disadvantage of shotgun sequencing is:
Single-cell sequencing involves isolating _________ from a single cell and then subjecting it to whole-genome amplification by PCR to produce sufficient DNA to be sequenced.
The Panther database (http://www.pantherdb.org/data/) provides useful information about the evolution of protein-coding gene families from various animals. Under the Genes & Orthologs tabs, Panther currently has the complete sets of protein-coding genes from the total of _____ organisms.
______ is a process of whole sequencing of a novel genome with no existing reference sequence.