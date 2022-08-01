Okay. So now I want to talk about a new method of sequencing or it's not really a new method. It's actually a very old method called Singer sequencing. And Singer sequencing was one of the first methods used to sequence DNA. So what how Sanger sequencing worked is it took advantage of the special nucleotides. So these are a the base is essentially A. T. C. And G. But they were specially made and specially made nucleotides were called dioxin nucleotides or for short D. D. N. T. P. S. Now these were made so that if they were incorporated into a new strand, so if they were added to a new strand that stops that stops the replication it stops the creation of that strand. So as soon as one of these nucleotides are added if it is needed and then an A. D. D. N. D. P. S added, then that means it would stop. The preliminaries would fall off, replication will not continue. And so how you did this reaction is you have four separate reactions with a normal amount of everything you would need to replicate the D. N. A. But then in each reaction you place a really small amount of each D. D. N. P. For each of the nucleotides. So you had one reaction that had a little bit of a D. D. Or D. D. A. A Tpu had one reaction with a D. D. T. T. P. You had another reaction with a small amount of T. D. C. T. P. And again for A. G. Four reactions and they had small amounts of these. And the reason that you had a small amount of them, right, is because you want the majority of replication to take place normally, and then you want just just every once in a while, just rarely occasionally the incorporation of one of these D D M. T. P. S. And that way, if it's a rare inc you get a variety of different strands, but if it was a common inc it would never replicate at all because immediately it would stop and you don't want that, you want these variety of different strands created. And I'll show you an example of that in a second, if that's not making sense. So, because D D N. T. P would when the incorporation of that, the addition of that, it would cause stop and elongation or the creation of this. Um This this D. N. A. That means that you're going to generate a variety of different strand links within each reaction. And each reaction will have a variety of different strand links that differs from the others. And so then you take all of these reactions and now you have a bunch of different strand links from when that has been stopped. When replication was stopped, depending on the D. N. T. P. That was used, then you get these variety of sequences and you can run them on different ways where you can separate those sequences out by size because because you know that you separated into four different reactions. One of those will always stop at ace. One of them will always stop at T. S. One of them will always stop at CS. And one of them will always stop at Gs. And that is how you figure out you know which nucleotide has A G. Because that nucleotide caused the stop. So an example of this. So you have these four reactions right? Where the pink is T. The green is a. The bluish G. And the red is C. And you have the sequence here of D. N. A. And you want to know the sequence, will you put these into different reactions and you generate all these different lengths? And so what you get is you can say okay well this stopped here and that was in the T. Reaction. So that must be A. T. This one stopped here and that was in the a reaction. So this is gonna be an A. This one stopped here and this was in the T. Reaction. It's going to be A. T. And so on and so forth for G. And CS. And all the way to the end. Um until you get this entire sequence here because all these fragments have stopped because they've incorporated the appropriate D. D. N. D. P. Which caused stop creates these different fragments. And that allows you to figure out what this sequence is. So that is how singer sequencing was done and how some of the very earliest forms of DNA sequencing was performed. So with that, let's not move on.

