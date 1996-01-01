Which phase of mitosis involves the duplication of chromosomes?
A
Metaphase
B
Prophase
C
Telophase
D
S phase of interphase
Understand that mitosis is the process of cell division where one cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells, and it consists of several phases: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.
Recall that chromosome duplication does not occur during mitosis itself but happens earlier in the cell cycle, specifically during the S phase of interphase, where DNA replication takes place.
Recognize that during the S phase, each chromosome is duplicated to form two sister chromatids, which remain attached until they are separated during mitosis.
Note that prophase is the first phase of mitosis where the chromosomes condense and become visible, but the duplication has already occurred by this point.
Therefore, the duplication of chromosomes is a process of the S phase in interphase, not any phase of mitosis such as metaphase, prophase, or telophase.
