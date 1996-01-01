During mitosis, sister chromatids are held together by which of the following structures?
A
Cohesin proteins
B
Spindle fibers
C
Centrioles
D
Kinetochore microtubules
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of sister chromatids during mitosis: Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome that are connected and need to be separated accurately during cell division.
Identify the structure responsible for holding sister chromatids together: This structure must maintain the connection between the chromatids until they are ready to be pulled apart during anaphase.
Recall that cohesin proteins form a ring-like complex that physically encircles sister chromatids, keeping them attached after DNA replication and until anaphase.
Differentiate cohesin proteins from other options: spindle fibers are involved in pulling chromatids apart, centrioles organize spindle fibers, and kinetochore microtubules attach to chromatids but do not hold them together.
Conclude that the correct structure holding sister chromatids together during mitosis is the cohesin protein complex.
Watch next
Master Mitosis Steps with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia