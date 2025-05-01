Multiple Choice
Which branch of genetics is most directly associated with the use of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology?
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Which of the following terms describes an interaction between two genes?
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Coat color in dogs
For the traits listed in the previous problem, which do you think are likely to be multifactorial traits, with phenotypes that are influenced by genes and environment? Identify two environmental factors that might play a role in phenotypic variation of the traits you identified.