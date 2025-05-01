Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Overview of interacting Genes
Multiple Choice
Polygenic traits are usually continuous traits?
A
True
B
False
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of polygenic traits: These are traits that are controlled by two or more genes, often located at different loci on different chromosomes.
Recognize that polygenic traits typically result in a continuous distribution of phenotypes, rather than discrete categories. This is because the combined effect of multiple genes contributes to a range of possible outcomes.
Consider examples of polygenic traits, such as human height, skin color, and weight, which do not fall into distinct categories but rather show a continuous variation across a population.
Recall that continuous traits are those that can take any value within a range, as opposed to discrete traits, which have specific, separate values.
Conclude that since polygenic traits often result in a continuous range of phenotypes, the statement 'Polygenic traits are usually continuous traits' is true.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Novel combinations of genes can arise from which of the following genetic processes?
138
views
Multiple Choice
The relative time of divergence from a common ancestor between two species can be estimated by which of the following methods?
171
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms describes an interaction between two genes?
984
views
2
rank
Textbook Question
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Coat color in dogs
423
views
Textbook Question
For the traits listed in the previous problem, which do you think are likely to be multifactorial traits, with phenotypes that are influenced by genes and environment? Identify two environmental factors that might play a role in phenotypic variation of the traits you identified.
495
views
Textbook Question
Write a short essay that explains why multiple and lethal alleles often result in a modification of the classic Mendelian monohybrid and dihybrid ratios.
456
views