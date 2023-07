Okay, So which of the following are which is not a region of the X chromosome required for X. Inactivation? The X. I. See, the X I. S. T, or the T. S. I X. So all three of these are regions on the X chromosome, but two of them are required for X. Inactivation, and one of them is not. So which one is not? Right? See So see this is actually required um to prevent exit activation so completely the opposite. So with that, let's move on.

