Purpose of X Inactivation

Okay. So this question says, why must one of the X chromosomes in the human female undergo X inactivation? Is it because all the X chromosomes are dominant or all the files on X chromosomes are dominant? Because of dosage compensation? Because X chromosomes alleles are all recessive or because the X chromosome is not needed for normal development? Well, very clearly, d can't be it. The X chromosome is of course needed for normal development. So now we have to determine is it because they're dominant recessive or due to dosage compensation? And the answer here is the dosage compensation is the reason why the X. And activation has to occur. Um The X chromosome contains can contain dominant or recessive alleles and that has nothing to do with the one that gets inactivated. So with that let's move on.

Hide transcripts