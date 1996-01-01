3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
X-Inactivation
- Multiple ChoiceHow does a calico cat obtain its unique coat pattern?19views
- Multiple ChoiceIn female mammals, which X chromosome is typically inactivated during early embryonic development?15views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of these sequences plays a critical role in Barr body formation?21views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich statement best describes how X chromosomes are inactivated in female mammals?18views