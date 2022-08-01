Human Transposable Elements

Okay so now let's talk about human transportable elements. So you may be surprised that humans also contain them but humans also contain active transportable elements. These are elements that are still moving in the genome now it doesn't happen often but they still do move obviously if it happen often we would be all sorts of mutated but it doesn't happen often but we still do contain them. So the two most important ones the two most common ones at least are called signs and lines. And this stands for short interspersed nuclear elements or long interspersed nuclear elements. And that just is describing the size of them. So signs are shorter, lines are longer now both of these are retro transpose sins. Do you remember from when we talked about retro transpose sins that is going to be transcribed into RNA. A. Then back into D. N. A. Then they jump and integrate. And that is just an interesting fact about these two types of trans human transportable elements. So the most common sign in human is called A. L. U. And there's about 300,000 copies of this throughout the genome. And these are the active copies. So these can jump around. The most active line is called L. one. There's about 20,000 copies of these. And these can still jump around as well. And so the majority of all the transportable elements in the human genome actually don't move right. They've been mutated. They lost some of their transpose is they lost some of their repeats. They don't move they're just stuck there sort of filling up the genetic material. But some do. And when they do, they can actually cause disease. So there are cases of things like hemophilia is a great example. So that's a very genetic disease. But there have been at least one case of a man developing hemophilia without any genetic history of the disease. And scientists were like, oh this is very weird. What happened is that one of these transposing elements had actually jumped into the gene causing that mutation and causing hemophilia. So it's very rare but it can happen. And but however, most of the time when these transportable elements are still jumping in our genomes, they actually just moved to what's known as safe havens and these are regions of the genome that aren't going to cause any harm. So an example like if you had to guess where gene can jump or it wouldn't cause any harm, what would you say? You would say potentially entrance? Right, introns are cut out there, not coding, They're not going to hurt any genes or proteins or anything. So most transposing elements are jumping into places like entrance where they're not causing any harm to the organism. But occasionally very rarely they do jump into areas that can cause disease in humans. And so I just wanted to show you this um graph to give you an idea of how many transpose ons are actually in the human genome. So this is just a various uh this is kind of the key. Right? So if you look at protein coding genes here in this green. That's 2% right and 2% that is posed for all the proteins that make us who we are. But if you start looking at other things, these are n tron, right? And then we start looking at the transpose sins, which is this. We start this and there's even more over here. Right, This dark purple here and the green here this all right. Here are transportable elements. And that is how many of them are actually in the human genome. Now, the majority of these do not do anything right there, completely inactive. But they some of them are active, especially some of these signs and lines are active and can cause disease. So I think it's uh sort of overwhelming I think to realize how much of our genome are these transportable elements. And because there's so many in our genome, you can imagine that they have a huge impact on our evolution. And that's because transpose herbal elements jump, they move around the genome. So they're causing this sort of dynamic phenotype. Whereas they can cause mutations if they insert into a gene that is going to either, you know, that can activate it can hurt a gene, they can jump inside a gene regulatory region and sort of suppress a protein or activated protein more and that obviously is going to affect evolution of that organism and all of its offspring. They can cause chromosomal rearrangements which can cause serious defects um but also can cause, you know, some benefits occasionally very rarely, but it can and if it does, that is definitely a way that causes our promotes evolution. And they actually have the ability to relocate. So they're sitting in the genome. And if their genes really close by like right next to them, they can actually relocate those genes to new regions of the genome. And when they do, those genes are going to be activated by different promoters are going to be suppressed by different factors. And so that is going to affect evolution obviously of that individual organism and all of the offspring that come after. So transportable elements are super, super, super important. Um evolution drivers in the history of humans, but also in the history of many other organisms on the planet. Um so with that, let's not move on.

Hide transcripts