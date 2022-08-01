Drosophila P Element

Okay so now let's talk about the joseph ely A P. Element. So the joseph delia. Remember fruit flies? The P element is actually one of the first eukaryotic transpose herbal elements identified. And so the P element is a transpose on meaning that it jumps throughout the genome and it has the ability in fruit flies to severely disrupt the genome. And so scientists studying these transpose eons have actually developed um strains of them. So the strains of fly with it are called P strains. So if the fruit fly has p elements that's called peace train and there are different strains of fruit flies with different fruit flies that have them in different fruit flies that don't. So if people studying this have figured out that if you make a peace train, a mail piece train. So a male fruit fly that has these P. P elements in them with a female in strain and this is a strain that doesn't have it. So a male that has it with a female that doesn't what you get is the offspring has has phenotype called hybrid dis genesis. And this hybridization is this just means it's sort of this overarching description of all the offspring. And so this means that all the offspring are kind of screwed up. There are mutations some of them are sterile, there's chromosomal breakage but they have pretty serious defects in every single one of the offspring. Now if you do the cross of that or the inverse of that. So if you take a female piece string. So a female with those P elements and a male M. String. So a male without them then and you make them in their offspring. You get normal offspring. And so studying this, scientists were kind of perplexed and they were like why? Like what has to do with the fact that the female female has the transportable element that makes them like the transportable elements not work. And so the hypothesis and what was found to be true is that the egg, So remember coming from the female peace train has some kind of elements that can suppress the P. Element and it suppresses that jumping. And so the jumping doesn't occur and when the jumping doesn't occur you get normal spring. So right if you made a P. And a female M. What you get is hybrid is genesis where all these offspring the transpose OEMs have jumped into all these different genes. They called chromosomal breakage mutations of a variety of different things sterility. And these are very sickly flies. Whereas if you do the inverse cross, the egg contains P element suppressors. So those transpose ons do not jump. So there's no jumping and when they don't jump that means that all the genes are normal. So you get normal offspring from this cross. So this is a super important super important way that scientists have studied transportable elements. So with that let's not turn the page

