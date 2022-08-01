Eukaryotic Transposable Elements

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about transpose herbal elements and you carry outs. So eukaryotic cells have two types of transportable elements. The first type is retro transpose eons otherwise called Class one elements. Either way. They're the exact same thing. And retro transpose eons are called that way because they use an RNA intermediate to jump. So what do I mean by that? So what happens here is you start off with D. N. A. That D. N. A. Is then transcribed and now it's R. N. A. And then that R. N. A. Is going to be turned back into D. N. A. And then jump. So the R. N. A. Intermedia is needed for that jumping. So often retro transpose seasons have their evolutionary history in RNA viruses also called retroviruses and RNA viruses. Their genomic material is just RNA. It's single stranded which is what this S s stands for single stranded RNA. And that's their genetic material. But that RNA also encodes for something called reverse transcriptase which we may have mentioned before. And reverse transcriptase is a protein that is responsible for transcribing our N. A. Into D. N. A. So it's backwards which is why it's called reverse because normally transcription and DNA to RNA reverse transcription is RNA to DNA. And so what usually how these typically evolve did you have a virus that had single stranded RNA. It infected the south that RNA was reverse transcribed to D. N. A. And then it was an integrated into the genome because it was D. N. A. And that genome was like hey there's some free DNA. Let me take that up. And so what it's called um that D. N. A. Is called something special whenever the virus you know put it in there. And so it's called a pro virus which is the D. N. A. From the virus that integrates into the genome. And so um uh this is typically how they evolved. But essentially how this works is you have you start off with our N. A. You go to D. N. A. And then it's inserted into the genome. So an example of a retro transpose on is called a long terminal repeat retro transpose sins. And this means exactly what it sounds like. It's a retro transpose on meaning that it jumps via RNA intermediate but it has these long repeats on the end. And so an L. T. R. Retro transpose on has these repeats on the end and long terminal repeat transpose on. To use that copy and paste method that we talked about before um method to transpose. Then the second class of transportable elements our D. N. A transpose owns or class two elements. And these are the ones that we're more familiar with. Their very similar to the way that the pro carry attic one jumped and they use DNA to jump. So here we have an example here is A L. T. R. Retro transpose on. So here are these long terminal repeats on either end. This is transcribed into RNA RNA is reverse transcribed into D. N. A. That D. N. A. Then integrates elsewhere in the genome. And that is how the retro the retro transpose sins actually end up jumping. So with that let's not turn the page.

