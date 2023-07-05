Because offspring inherit the mitochondrial genome only from the mother, evolutionarily the mitochondrial genome in males encounters a dead end. The mitochondrial genome in males has no significant impact on the genetic information of future generations. Scientists have proposed that this can result in an accumulation of mutations that have a negative impact on genetic fitness of males but not females. Experiments with Drosophila support this possibility. What experimental data or evidence would you want to evaluate or consider to determine if an accumulation of mtDNA mutations negatively impacts the fitness of males of any species?