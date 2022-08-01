Organelle Inheritance

Okay because the mitochondria and D. N. A. Have the mitochondria and chloroplasts have D. N. A. That's separate from the nucleus inheritance of the organ L. D. N. A. Is different from the nuclear D. N. A. The nuclear DNA each daughter cell gets half right. It's replicated. Each daughter cell gets half. But mitochondrial and chloroplast instead undergo una parental inheritance. And this is when progeny inherent DNA solely from one parent. So mitochondrial DNA. So my mitochondrial D. N. A. Your mitochondrial DNA comes maternally. So my mitochondrial D. N. A. Is the exact same mitochondrial DNA my mother has and I got none of it from my father and the same goes from all of you. This is D. N. A. That you only get from your mother in the case of mitochondrial DNA and humans. So what it would look like is if you have a mutant female and a wild type female mated mutant female mated with a wild type males all the progeny would be mutant. Because if the mutant is in the mitochondria then it's going to be passed all offspring. Whereas a wild type female and a mutant male again having the mutation in the mitochondria, the progeny are all going to be wild type because you get that D. N. A. Only from one parent. And in the case of humans it's from the mother. Now there is this other term that you need to know about called cytoplasmic segregation. And this is when two organelles a portion themselves or divide themselves into different daughter selves. So for instance if you have two organelles. So two types of mitochondria, one mutant and one normal, then the mutant, all the mutant mitochondria will go into one daughter cell and all the wild type mitochondria will go into a separate daughter cell. And this is actually unusual, right? Because it's not that sells just have one mitochondria. They can have hundreds and sometimes even thousands of mitochondria and chloroplasts. And um they divide themselves completely like by themselves cytoplasmic segregation. So what this results in is uh it's called variation and plants. If you don't know what variation means, it just kind of means multiple colors. I'll show you an example of it a second. And then there's also another example of this that you may read about or hear about. And that's called the pokey diaspora fungi. And the pokey mutants grow slower and they grow slower because of mutation in their mitochondria. And they do some great divisions with them and figure out, you know, that it's being inherited through the mother and their cytoplasmic segregation now because of cytoplasmic segregation, an affected female that maybe has mutant and wild type mitochondria can sometimes produce healthy offspring because the wild type will actually segregate itself into a gamut and then that will go on to produce the offspring that's healthy. But this is very rare, right? Because what I said before is, you know, parental inheritance, that means that if you have a mute, if your mom has a mutation in the mitochondria, that's going to be passed to all offspring. The only case that it doesn't happen is if she has a combination of mutant and while type and then sometimes this wild type mitochondria will go into the gametes and those will be used to produce the offspring. So that's how unaffected female female with mutations in mitochondrial could produce healthy offspring if she has both healthy and mutant a mitochondria. So here's an example of irrigation. And what I mean by the irrigation is you can see there most of this plant is green but there are let me not use the green one to do that. But there are spots here where you can see it's white. Now the reason it's why is because there are mutations in the in the chloroplasts. And this is preventing the proper production of chlorophyll and chlorophyll makes plants green. Now because this is a mutation in the chloroplasts under When a plant is reproducing and it's growing all these cells that undergo cytoplasmic segregation. The healthy chloroplasts go and they create these green parts. Then the mutated chloroplasts sort of you know segregate together into their own daughter cells and will produce these white regions here because the white regions are representative of the mutant chloroplast and the green are the ones representing the non mutant ones. So this is an example of cytoplasmic segregation because this is one organism that has some mutant chloroplasts and some healthy and the healthy ones create the green parts of the plant, and the mutated ones are divided into their own daughter selves, and they create the white parts of the plant. So with that let's not move on.

