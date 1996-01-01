Organelle DNA Practice Problems
What is the most accepted theory concerning the origin of secondary endosymbiosis in brown algae?
Which of the following lines of evidence supports the theory that mitochondria and chloroplasts evolved from ancient endosymbiotic processes?
Which of the following stages of the cell cycle has the highest amount of mitochondrial DNA?
_________ is an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) method that produces babies with mtDNA from a female donor and nuclear DNA from the mother and father.
Mitochondria and chloroplasts are able to replicate and divide independently of the host cell:
What are the sources of DNA for the resulting offspring in the enucleated egg approach?
Which of the following can result in the incomplete penetrance of a human hereditary disease?
What percentage of the offspring will have MELAS syndrome if the father has it and the mother does not?
The passing of genetic material present in the mitochondria to the offspring is called:
Which of the following is a characteristic feature of the DNA found in chloroplasts and mitochondria?
If one out of four molecules transferred in a primary oocyte is a mutant mtDNA, how will it possibly affect the offspring?
According to the endosymbiotic theory, the ancient bacteria cells with chloroplasts were engulfed by larger primitive eukaryotic cells. This gave the eukaryotic host the ability to perform:
How does mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) address the transmission of mtDNA mutations from the affected mother to her offspring?
Which of the following states the reason the mtDNA experiences more frequent mutations compared to nuclear DNA?